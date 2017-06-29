Archaeologists digging at Charleston museum find Revolutionary War bullet

A bullet more than 230 years old was dug up in downtown Charleston.

Archaeologists were digging at the Aiken-Rhett House Museum on Elizabeth Street when they found the lead bullet.

They believe it dates back to the Revolutionary War.

It was found in the trench layered in 1780.

Museum officials say the side of the bullet is impacted from being discharged and possibly hitting something or someone.

