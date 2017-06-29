Archaeologists digging at Charleston museum find Revolutionary War bullet

As the Charleston County School District continues its changes in leadership, officials are asking for new input from its students.More >>
As the Charleston County School District continues its changes in leadership, officials are asking for new input from its students.More >>
A bullet more than 230 years old was dug up in downtown Charleston.More >>
A bullet more than 230 years old was dug up in downtown Charleston.More >>
Investigators say two guns are among the items stolen after 16 vehicles were broken into at a Moncks Corner neighborhood.More >>
Investigators say two guns are among the items stolen after 16 vehicles were broken into at a Moncks Corner neighborhood.More >>
North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey is asking the community to be proactive as crime rises.More >>
North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey is asking the community to be proactive as crime rises.More >>
The Charleston County Sheriff's office is searching for a missing 54-year-old man.More >>
The Charleston County Sheriff's office is searching for a missing 54-year-old man.More >>