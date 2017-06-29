Carolina Strong Book Drive will honor Cynthia Graham Hurd

The Carolina Strong Book Drive will honor one of the victims of the Mother Emanuel AME church massacre.

Cynthia Graham Hurd was a longtime librarian in the Charleston County Public Library system before she was killed in 2015.

"The foundation's goal is to keep Cynthia's memory alive," said Malcolm Graham, Cynthia's brother."She loved libraries, she loved books. And so this is a great way to honor her legacy and her memory."

You can donate books throughout the month of July at Charleston County library branches which will be given to local students.

