Megannety Rejoins Stingrays For 2017-18

The South Carolina Stingrays, proud National Hockey League affiliate of the Washington Capitals and American Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, have announced the signing of forward Patrick Megannety (meg-ANN-it-ee) as the team’s first player for the 2017-18 season.



Megannety returns to the Stingrays after playing 18 games with the team last year during his rookie season. The forward registered six points on three goals and three assists during his time with the club late in the year after being acquired in a deal with the Allen Americans on Feb. 16.



“It’s a great feeling to know I’m going back to a good spot that I really enjoyed last year,” Megannety said. “It was an easy decision for me based on how the team’s done recently. I think the recent success of the organization speaks for itself.”



A native of Oakville, Ont., Megannety had played one game with Allen and eight contests with the Brampton Beast at the end of the 2015-16 regular season. He also suited up for the Pensacola Ice Flyers in the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) for 26 games in 2016-17, scoring 15 points (eight goals, seven assists). In four playoff contests with Pensacola at the end of the season, Megannety also posted a goal and an assist.



“We are very excited to add Patrick back into the group,” said Stingrays head coach Ryan Warsofsky. “When he came in last year he did an outstanding job giving us energy and consistency. He gives us team speed, another penalty killer and is someone with extremely high character.”



Megannety spent four seasons at Clarkson University from 2012-16, playing in 142 games and totaling 57 points (22 goals, 35 assists). The 24-year-old has been back in Ontario since the end of the season and is well underway with his preparation for his second professional season.



“I’ve been training at home for the past month and a half and going into July I’ll ramp it up a bit and get on the ice more regularly,” Megannety said. “I’ve had some conversation with the coaching staff on things to focus on so I’ll continue working on those and make sure I’m ready for training camp.”



South Carolina opens the season in front of their home fans at the North Charleston Coliseum on Oct. 20 against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 7:05 p.m.



