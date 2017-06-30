RiverDogs' Estevan Florial to Feature in MLB All-Star Futures Game

Charleston RiverDogs outfielder Estevan Florial will feature among the game’s stars of tomorrow as the Dominican teenager has been named to the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game taking place in Miami on Sunday, July 9 at Marlins Park, as announced by Major League Baseball on Thursday.

One of just seven players currently at the Class-A level named to the All-Star weekend showcase, Florial will play alongside some of the biggest international prospects in the game for the World Team that features the likes of No. 1 overall prospect Yoan Moncada (CHW) and Amed Rosario (NYM) taking on a Team USA that includes top-20 prospects Michael Kopech (WAS) and Brendan Rodgers (COL). Former RiverDog right-hander Domingo Acevedo, now with the Double-A Trenton Thunder, will pitch on the World Team alongside Florial.

“We’re all really, really proud of Estevan,” said RiverDogs manager Patrick Osborn. “You always hear ‘good things happen to good people,’ and I think this is a classic case of that, combined with superb baseball ability. He’s just an A-plus human being. He’s been blessed with all kinds of talent to play this game, and he works his tail off. He’s really started to grow as a baseball player, and develop into a future All-Star.”

Florial has flashed all five tools in his time in the Lowcountry this year, batting .310 with ten home runs and 13 stolen bases while ranking tied-second in the South Atlantic League circuit in runs scored (50), third in total bases (133), 5th in on-base percentage (.388), and seventh in average. The 19-year-old Dominican leads Charleston in nearly every offensive category including OPS, home runs, swipes, and walks.

Currently rated the No. 15 prospect in the Yankees’ farm system by the MLB Pipeline, the lefty slugger has already first RiverDogs player since Ramon Flores in 2011 to accomplish a double-digit home run and stolen base season, and the 28th in Charleston’s franchise history dating back to 1980.

Originally signed by the Yankees in 2015, Florial immediately tore up the Dominican Summer League in his first pro season as a 17-year-old, batting .313 with seven homers while ranking second in the league in slugging (.527) and third in RBI (53) and OPS (.921), en route to being named the league’s Co-MVP. He spent last season mostly with rookie-ball Pulaski, appearing in five regular season games with the RiverDogs to end the year.

“I think it’s a kid that when we first signed him, the physical tools stood out at your right away, and he’s turned into a baseball player. He’s learning how to play the game, and the little intricacies of the game, the minute details that eventually are going to help him contribute to a Major League club,” said Osborn. “He’s a different player than he was in Spring Training for the better. Usually with guys with his type of physical ability, things can happen really fast and we’re starting to see that with Estevan.”

The SiriusXM All-Star Futures begins at 4pm on Sunday, July 9, as part of the All-Star festivities that features the Home Run Derby on Monday, and the 88th rendition of baseball’s mid-summer classic the following Tuesday night. The Futures Game will be broadcast live on MLB Network and streaming online for MLB.tv subscribers.