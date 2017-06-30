Charleston Co. Sheriff's Office to hold weekend traffic checkpoints

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office will hold two traffic safety checkpoints this weekend.

The first checkpoint is set for the Awendaw area Friday night. The checkpoint will be near the intersections of Seewee Road and North Highway 17, the Sheriff’s Office said. It will begin around 10 p.m. and is expected to last several hours.

“This area was selected due to multiple serious and fatal collisions in the recent months,” a press release states.

The second traffic safety checkpoint will be in the West Ashley area Saturday night. The checkpoint will be near the intersections of Bees Ferry Road to Savannah Highway, beginning at 11 p.m.

Motorists are asked to use caution when traveling in the area and be alert for the presence of law enforcement officers and stopped traffic.

Friday is the official start to holiday weekend travel, even though July 4 actually falls on a Tuesday this year.

According to AAA, more than 44 million people will travel to celebrate Independence Day, an increase of 1.25 million travelers over last year.

An expected 37.5 million will drive to their destinations, a spike helped by cheaper gas prices, AAA says.

GasBuddy said the holiday weekend will see the lowest gas prices since 2005, with gas at a national average of $2.21 a gallon. Analysts also say 2017 will be the first time in 17 years gas prices will be lower on July 4 than they were on New Year's Day.

