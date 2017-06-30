Family of Heather Elvis to gather on missing woman's 24th birthday

Elvis's car was found abandoned at Peachtree Landing in Socastee. (Source: WMBF)

The family of a missing South Carolina woman will gather where her car was found to mark her 24th birthday Friday.

Heather Elvis vanished in 2013.

Her family plans to mark her birthday at Peachtree Landing in Socastee from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Debbi and Terry Elvis, Heather's parents, will speak to reporters about the case and hope to raise money for the Community United Effort Center for Missing Persons.

No sign of Elvis has been found, but Sidney and Tammy Moorer face charges with her kidnapping.

Prosecutors argued Elvis went on a date on Dec. 17, 2013, got dropped off at her apartment at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 18. Five minutes later, she received a call traced to a payphone, and prosecutors say that call was made by Sidney Moorer.

A second call, prosecutors say, was placed by Elvis to Moorer's cell phone.

Shortly after that, Elvis disappeared.

Sidney Moorer's original trial ended in a mistrial when a jury could not come to a unanimous decision on whether Moorer was involved in her kidnapping.

No date has been set for a retrial.

The CUE Center searches for missing persons and advocates for families left behind.

