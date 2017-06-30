5 Around Town: American night, wedding night, girl rock and a country jam

Ahead of Independence Day, several celebrations help kick off the long holiday weekend in the Lowcountry.

American Night with the Battery

The Charleston Battery will celebrate Independence Day a little early when they host the Tampa Bay Rowdies on Saturday.

The match is billed as "America Night." The first-place Battery invites fans to come for the fireworks on the field and then stick around for a fireworks show after the match. Fans are encouraged to wear their favorite patriotic outfits and all red, white, and blue merchandise in the pro-shop will be 15% off during the match.

The gates open at 5:30 and the match kicks off at 7 p.m. Click here for more information.

A Riverdogs Wedding

Love will be on full display at Joe Riley Park on Saturday night.

Three couples will compete in challenges throughout the Charleston Riverdogs baseball game as they try to win a dream wedding. The winning couple will walk down the third base "aisle" for a wedding at home plate right after the game.



The happy couple will also wear custom-made Riverdogs Wedding Jerseys for the ceremony. First pitch is at 6:05 p.m. For more details, click here.



Girls Rock Charleston

Girls will be rocking at the Charleston Music Hall Saturday afternoon.

They are wrapping up the annual "Girls Rock" Summer Camp with a Showcase concert. The event wraps up a week of music workshops, band practices, and dance parties. Thirteen different youth bands will perform original music.

Tickets start at $10. Doors open 2 and the concert starts at 3 p.m. For more information, click here.

Stars and Guitars at Boone Hall

County star Trace Adkins headlines a concert at Boone Hall Sunday night.

The Stars and Guitars concert starts at 6 p.m. on the back lawn. Adkins tops the bill, with Runaway June and Midland opening the night. Gates open at 4:30 p.m.

General Admission tickets are $40. Click here for more information.

History Fair at Magnolia

Magnolia Plantation and Gardens is hosting its annual History Fair Saturday.

Historic organizations will be on site to educate and entertain from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Performers will include storytellers, drummers, dancers, artists and popular historical characters.

History Fair programs are included with general admission to Magnolia Plantation. Click here for more details.

Independence Weekend at Middleton Place

Middleton Place will celebrate its legacy in America's founding with Independence events Saturday and Sunday.

Interpretive events will highlight the lives of Henry and Arthur Middleton and the period of the American Revolution. This will include a Continental Army Encampment with presentations on the camp life and a musket demonstration.

The Stableyards will offer crafts including patriotic necklaces, quill pen writing, and firework wands. Twice a day, guests can watch presentations on the role of women and the role of slaves during the Revolution.

All Independence Weekend activities are free with paid admission. All events place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.