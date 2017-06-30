Man wanted in deadly Summerville shooting arrested Friday morning

The man wanted in connection with a Summerville shooting on June 21 has been arrested.

Raymond Alfonzo Mazyck, Jr., was arrested at approximately 8 a.m. Friday, according to Summerville Police Lt. Nick Santanna.

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and the Charleston County Sheriff's Office made the arrest at a home in the Woodside Manor subdivision, Santanna said.

Mazcyk was wanted on warrants for murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Summerville Police responded to an address on West 2nd North Street just before 1 a.m. on June 21 and found a man suffering a gunshot wound in his home.

The victim, who authorities later identified as 50-year-old David Williams, died on June 22.

Mazyck's brother, Darrhyl Lee Mazyck, was charged with accessory after the fact to murder and obstruction of justice, Santanna said.

Raymond Mazyck is scheduled to appear before a bond judge Friday morning.

