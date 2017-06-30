Man arrested after attempted murder at construction site

A man has been arrested after an attempted murder that occurred at a construction site.

Officers were called to an area hospital a little after 9 a.m. to speak to a victim wishing to make a report.

When officers arrived at the hospital, they spoke to someone who says they witnessed the assault and brought the victim to the hospital.

According to an incident report, the witness claims that he was unloading tools from his van when he heard an argument between the victim and the suspect, Antonio Marquez.

When the witness looked in the direction of the argument, he saw the argument turned physical and saw Marquez hit the victim with a hammer around five times, including the head at least once.

The witness stated he didn't know what the argument was about as his Spanish isn't that good.

He reportedly stated the two argued in the past but he had never seen it turn physical.

Officers then took the witness back to the construction site to help determine where the incident took place.

