Man arrested after attempted murder at construction site

The man wanted in connection with a Summerville shooting on June 21 has been arrested.More >>
The man wanted in connection with a Summerville shooting on June 21 has been arrested.More >>
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office will hold two traffic safety checkpoints this weekend.More >>
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office will hold two traffic safety checkpoints this weekend.More >>
Police are investigating an attempted murder that occurred at a construction site.More >>
Police are investigating an attempted murder that occurred at a construction site.More >>
Ahead of Independence Day, several celebrations help kick off the long holiday weekend in the Lowcountry.More >>
Ahead of Independence Day, several celebrations help kick off the long holiday weekend in the Lowcountry.More >>
The family of a missing South Carolina woman will gather where her car was found to mark her 24th birthday Friday.More >>
The family of a missing South Carolina woman will gather where her car was found to mark her 24th birthday Friday.More >>