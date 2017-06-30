Gillies re-signs with Stingrays

The South Carolina Stingrays, proud National Hockey League affiliate of the Washington Capitals, have agreed to terms with veteran forward Trevor Gillies, who will return to the team for a third year and his 19th professional season in 2017-18.



“We’re extremely excited to bring Trevor back to South Carolina,” said Ryan Warsofsky, Stingrays Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations. “He brings an element on the ice that very few have along with his high character and leadership. He keeps himself in great shape, he wants to win and continues to try and get better every single day. A fan favorite on and off the ice, what he does for our team and community is immeasurable.”



Gillies, 38, has served as an alternate captain for South Carolina during the past two seasons and is widely known as a fan favorite. The former NHL forward skated in 34 games with the Stingrays in 2016-17 and recorded 94 penalty minutes. He also added a spark when inserted into the lineup during five postseason contests during the team’s most recent run to the Kelly Cup Finals, adding 19 penalty minutes.



“I absolutely love the fans, ownership, front office staff and everyone involved with the organization,” Gillies said. “Everyone treats me and my family so great all around the city of Charleston and surrounding areas. I have a lot of great friends on the roster and we’ve had two great years of great human beings that bonded together and were able to go on two real nice runs. I might not play every night but I still truly love what I do and was honored that they wanted to bring me back.”



The Cambridge, Ontario native has played over 750 games at the NHL, AHL, and ECHL levels, accumulating 3,123 penalty minutes. He has appeared in 57 career NHL games, collecting 261 penalty minutes. After making his NHL debut with Anaheim during the 2005-2006 season, Gillies spent parts of three years with the New York Islanders from 2009-2012. As a member of the Islanders during the 2010-2011 season, Gillies skated in 39 games, scoring two goals and adding 165 penalty minutes.



“I love Coach Warsofsky and thought he did a phenomenal job with us,” Gillies said. “He’s just a good human being. It’s an open door policy with him and he’s up front with me when I’m in and out of the lineup. I just really enjoy playing for him, I really love the core group and we have a great team. It’s an easy decision for me and my family because it’s close to home and we’ve just really truly enjoyed the last two years.”



Gillies began his professional hockey career with the ECHL’s Mississippi Sea Wolves in 1999. He has also skated with Greensboro, Augusta, Richmond, Peoria and Orlando prior to joining South Carolina. In total, the 6-foot-3, 240-pound skater has suited up for 302 ECHL games. He now makes his home in Augusta, Ga., and is already busy preparing for a new season.



“I’m already training hard; I did two sessions yesterday,” said Gillies. “I had weight and cardio in the morning and a fight training at night so the rest of the league better be ready. I hope all the fans enjoy another season of the big 5-1 train out there because I’m sure going to enjoy bringing it every night.”



Gillies joins Patrick Megannety as the two skaters who have been signed by the Stingrays for the 2017-18 season. More player signings are expected to be announced in the coming days and weeks.



-per South Carolina Stingrays

