Charleston County deputies looking for grand larceny suspect

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted for grand larceny.

Justin Jamar Steward is wanted for grand larceny after stealing a woman's car.

Deputies responded to a call about a stolen vehicle a little after 8 p.m. on March 18.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they spoke to the victim, saying she left her car, a red 2007 Saturn, running with the keys inside as she went into a store on the corner of Berrywood and Highway 78.

The victim then stated while she was in the store, she saw Steward get in her car and drive away.

Surveillance video did reportedly catch the incident.

According to an incident report, Steward did go inside the store and speak with employees at the counter before leaving in the victim's car.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111

