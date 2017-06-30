Mayor Tecklenburg names Interim Police Chief

Charleston Mayor John J. Tecklenburg announced the appointment of Deputy Chief Jerome Taylor as the Charleston Police Department’s Interim Police Chief Friday.

Taylor has served in law enforcement for more than forty years, most recently as Commander of the Investigations and Community Outreach Bureau of the CPD. He has also served the department as Commander of Operations Bureau, Commander of Special Operations Bureau, Commander of Central Investigations Division, Commander of Uniform Patrol, Deputy Bureau Commander Administrative Services Bureau and SWAT Team Commander.

Mayor Tecklenburg said, “Public safety is the first job of government and, for over forty years, it has been the first job of Jerome Taylor. I know that our city will be in good hands under his guidance as Interim Police Chief.”

Deputy Chief Taylor served in Vietnam during his time in the United States Navy and continued his services in the Navy Reserves Forces until being recalled to active duty during Desert Shield/Storm. He has been awarded several military commendations throughout his career and eventually retired as Chief Petty Officer of the United States Navy.

Police Chief Gregory Mullen said, “Jerome Taylor has continually proven his dedication to the City of Charleston throughout his time with the department. In this new role, I know that he will continue to serve the department with the same sense of drive and determination that he’s displayed during his entire career.”

Deputy Chief Taylor said, “It is an honor to be called on by Mayor Tecklenburg to lead the Charleston Police Department as Interim Police Chief. I look forward to serving the Charleston community in this capacity, alongside the extraordinary men and women of the CPD.”

Taylor will become Interim Chief upon Mullen’s retirement on August 1, as the city conducts a national search for a permanent police chief.

