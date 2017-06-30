Mayor Tecklenburg names Interim Police Chief

Charleston Mayor John J. Tecklenburg announced the appointment of Deputy Chief Jerome Taylor as the Charleston Police Department’s Interim Police Chief Friday.More >>
Charleston Mayor John J. Tecklenburg announced the appointment of Deputy Chief Jerome Taylor as the Charleston Police Department’s Interim Police Chief Friday.More >>
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted for grand larceny.More >>
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted for grand larceny.More >>
Police are investigating an attempted murder that occurred at a construction site.More >>
Police are investigating an attempted murder that occurred at a construction site.More >>
The man wanted in connection with a Summerville shooting on June 21 has been arrested.More >>
The man wanted in connection with a Summerville shooting on June 21 has been arrested.More >>
Ahead of Independence Day, several celebrations help kick off the long holiday weekend in the Lowcountry.More >>
Ahead of Independence Day, several celebrations help kick off the long holiday weekend in the Lowcountry.More >>