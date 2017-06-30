WATCH LIVE: USC introduces new head baseball coach Mark Kingston

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of a Charleston man on one charge connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor.More >>
A federal jury in Charleston convicted a member of the Wildboys gang of attempted murder in aid of racketeering and discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, according to the office of the United States Department of Justice.More >>
The Charleston Fire Department would like to remind the community of the rules and regulations regarding fireworks in the City and provide safety tips and information for a safe and enjoyable Fourth of July holiday.More >>
Goose Creek Police are searching for two people involved wanted for credit card fraud.More >>
Charleston Mayor John J. Tecklenburg announced the appointment of Deputy Chief Jerome Taylor as the Charleston Police Department’s Interim Police Chief Friday.More >>
