Quantcast

WATCH LIVE: USC introduces new head baseball coach Mark Kingston - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

WATCH LIVE: USC introduces new head baseball coach Mark Kingston

Source: AP Source: AP
COLUMBIA, SC (WCSC) -

The University of South Carolina is hosting a press conference to formally introduce their new head baseball coach Mark Kingston.

Mobile users click here

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly