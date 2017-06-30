Two wanted in Goose Creek credit card fraud

Goose Creek Police are searching for two people involved wanted for credit card fraud.

The suspects used numerous victim's credit cards without permission Thursday at the Neighborhood Market in Goose Creek.

The suspects were seen driving a white sedan and are believed to be part of a credit card skimmer ring in the area.

If you have any information on the identity of these suspects, you are asked to contact the Goose Creek Police Department at 843-863-5200, Crime Stoppers 843-554-1111, or Investigator Dodson at 843-863-5200 ext. 2337.

