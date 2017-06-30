City of Charleston fire offers firework safety tips to keep you safe

The Charleston Fire Department would like to remind the community of the rules and regulations regarding fireworks in the City and provide safety tips and information for a safe and enjoyable Fourth of July holiday.

City Ordinance Sec. 13-191 prohibits the use, sale, possession, and discharge of any fireworks within the City of Charleston. Smaller items such as sparklers, snap-pops, or similar are not regulated as fireworks materials and are permissible.

Fireworks displays must be conducted by a licensed operator with an approved permit.

Fireworks can have life-altering effects on consumers and most injuries are preventable. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission: ?

Between June 20th and July 20th an average of 230 people a day go the emergency room with fireworks-related injuries. ?

36% of the injuries sustained were to the hands and fingers. ?

38% of the injuries were reported to the head, face, eyes, and ears. ?

74% of the injuries were to males, 26% to females. ?

47% of the injuries occurred to people under the age of 20. ?

35% of the injuries occurred to people under the age of 15. ?

Sparklers are often viewed as a harmless item, but they can reach temperatures exceeding 1,000 degree Fahrenheit and accounted for 19% of the fireworks injuries. ?

Sparklers may cause third-degree burns, will retain heat, and can cause fires.

The Charleston Fire Department would like to encourage you to attend a professional fireworks display to enjoy the Fourth of July festivities.

Should you attend other functions or events that include fireworks please practice a few simple safety tips: ?

Sparklers can burn and must be used under careful supervision – keep them at arm’s length, away from combustibles, and dispose of properly. ?

Never hold, or light, more than one sparkler at a time and keep at least 6 feet of distance between you and another person. ?

Always wear closed-toe shoes when using sparklers or other fireworks. ?

Do not allow young children to handle fireworks. ?

Never fire or launch items at another individual or structure. ?

Never discharge fireworks in a home or structure. ?

Dry brush and debris may ignite easily.

Remember, in the event of an emergency, please dial 9-1-1.

