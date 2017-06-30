Charleston man arrested on child pornography charge

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of a Charleston man on one charge connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Christopher Alan Hartman, 36, was arrested Thursday by Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Charleston Police Department.

Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), all also part of the state's ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation and arrest.

Investigators say Hartman possessed images of child pornography.

Hartman is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor in the third degree, a felony offense punishable by up to ten years imprisonment.

Hartman's bond was set at $20,000, but he still remains at the Charleston County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.

