MUSC breaks ground on new pediatric campus in North Charleston

The Medical University of South Carolina and local community leaders celebrated a new pediatric medical campus in North Charleston with a groundbreaking ceremony Friday at the site of the planned facility.

MUSC Board of Trustees Chairman Donald R. Johnson, II, M.D., said it was a good day for all involved, but most importantly, that it was a great day for children and their families.

The MUSC Children’s Health Ambulatory Campus in North Charleston, a pediatric-dedicated, 100,000-square-foot facility, is scheduled to open in early 2019 on the corner of Rivers Avenue and Mall Drive. Among its many amenities are a pediatric outpatient surgical facility and a pediatric multispecialty medical office building that will include an urgent care clinic, imaging facility and infusion rooms.

The total, projected cost to design, construct and outfit the new building is approximately $50 million.

Summey and North Charleston City Council voted last year to donate the land for the facility to MUSC, aligning with MUSC Children’s Health’s focus to provide more clinical access to patients and their families who live in communities throughout the tri-county area. The reality is that parking concerns, travel time, and transportation costs can make it difficult for many families to conveniently access ambulatory care and services on the Charleston peninsula.

In addition to this new facility and its offerings, MUSC Children’s Health has already expanded the number of community-based clinics located in Mount Pleasant, North Charleston and Summerville.

Fore more information, visit http://academicdepartments.musc.edu/newscenter/2017/pediatric-medical-campus/.

