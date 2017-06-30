Son, police officer rescue father from Lowcountry home fire

A 62-year-old man was rescued from a Lowcountry house fire by his son and a police officer in Colleton County.

The fire happened at a home on the 900 block of Adams Road near Cottagville Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were told there was a home on fire and one person was trapped inside.

Colleton County Fire and Rescue officials said the victim's wife was awakened by the smoke alarms.

"She found a great deal of smoke inside the home and quickly went to the other bedrooms to alert her adult son and daughter who were visiting," CCFR officials said. "They each had two children with them."

According to CCFR officials, the woman was able to get the other adults and four children out of the house.

"However her husband had begun to search for the other family members as well," CCFR officials said."Within minutes, he was overcome by the smoke and became unconscious."

A short time later a Cottageville police officer arrived, and he and the victim's son began searching for the victim from the outside of the home.

"The son used a brick to break out two windows and located his father inside a smoke filled room," CCFR officials said."He reentered the home and pulled his father to the window, where the Police Officer assisted him in pulling the man from the home."

Firefighter-Paramedics arrived and began treating the man, and began to extinguish the fire.

"The injured man suffered burns on approximately 10% of his body including burns to his face and airway," CCFR officials said.

He was treated at the scene, then transported to Colleton Medical Center.

"His condition deteriorated enroute to the helicopter," CCFR officials said."Once his airway was secured via RSI, he was flown to the Still Burn Center at Doctors Hospital in Augusta Georgia. None of the other occupants were injured. Firefighters extinguished the fire which caused heavy damage to the interior of the residence."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Engine 9, Engine 19, Tender 2, Tender 9, Tender 19, Tender 27, Medic 9, Medic 19, Battalion 1, Car 112, Car 118 and Car 119 responded.

