HIV-positive man sentenced after sexually assaulting 9-year-old girl

South Carolina has the deadliest rural roads in the country according to a new report released this week by a national non-profit transportation research group.More >>
South Carolina has the deadliest rural roads in the country according to a new report released this week by a national non-profit transportation research group.More >>
Attorneys for Michael Slager have filed a motion asking for testimony by the solicitor from a pre-trial hearing to be unsealed.More >>
Attorneys for Michael Slager have filed a motion asking for testimony by the solicitor from a pre-trial hearing to be unsealed.More >>
A Moncks Corner man was sentenced Thursday for sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl and exposing her to HIV, prosecutors said.More >>
A Moncks Corner man was sentenced Thursday for sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl and exposing her to HIV, prosecutors said.More >>
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on Noye Wiggens Drive in Burton.More >>
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on Noye Wiggens Drive in Burton.More >>
A 62-year-old man was rescued from a Lowcountry house fire by his son and a police officer in Colleton County.More >>
A 62-year-old man was rescued from a Lowcountry house fire by his son and a police officer in Colleton County.More >>