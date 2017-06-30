Emergency officials: Police responding to reported stabbing in North Charleston

Quantcast

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Emergency officials say police are responding to a reported stabbing in North Charleston Friday evening. 

According to authorities, the incident is in the area of the 1900 block of Carlton Street. 

Residents say police have shut down a portion of the street as officers investigate. 

EMS, police and fire crews have responded to the scene. 

