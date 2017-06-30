Emergency officials: Police responding to reported stabbing in North Charleston

College of Charleston students braved the rain on Friday to wrap up a project where they worked with archaeologists to excavate a trench used in the Revolutionary War.More >>
Emergency officials say police are responding to a reported stabbing in North Charleston Friday evening.More >>
South Carolina has the deadliest rural roads in the country according to a new report released this week by a national non-profit transportation research group.More >>
Attorneys for Michael Slager have filed a motion asking for testimony by the solicitor from a pre-trial hearing to be unsealed.More >>
A Moncks Corner man was sentenced Thursday for sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl and exposing her to HIV, prosecutors said.More >>
