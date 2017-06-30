Police: Man stabs another man in self defense in N. Charleston

Investigators say there will be no files charged after a man stabbed another man in self defense in North Charleston Friday night.

Shortly before 6 p.m., officers responded to 1910 Carlton St in reference to a stabbing.

When officers arrived they found the victim suffering from a stab wound.

"Witnesses on scene directed officers to a male subject who was detained without incident," NCPD officials say.

That man told the officers that his actions were in self defense as the victim approached him and attacked him causing an altercation between the two leading to the stabbing.

According to police, the subject was not charged in the incident due to his actions being in self-defense, and he declined to prosecute the victim.

The victim was transported to MUSC for treatment.

Residents say police had shut down a portion of the street as officers investigated.

EMS, police and fire crews have responded to the scene.

