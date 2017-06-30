Matt Heath fired as CofC head baseball coach

Savannah Highway is back open after a deadly crash early Saturday morning. Charleston County Sheriff's officials say at 12:30 a.m. there was a incident with multiple vehicles and injuries. At least one person has died according to officials. The accident happened on the 8000 block of Savannah highway near Highway 174 in Adams Run. Savannah Highway was shut down for several hours but later reopened after crews cleared the scene. This is a developing story. Check back for...More >>
Savannah Highway is back open after a deadly crash early Saturday morning. Charleston County Sheriff's officials say at 12:30 a.m. there was a incident with multiple vehicles and injuries. At least one person has died according to officials. The accident happened on the 8000 block of Savannah highway near Highway 174 in Adams Run. Savannah Highway was shut down for several hours but later reopened after crews cleared the scene. This is a developing story. Check back for...More >>
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office says there were serious injuries involved following an auto pedestrian accident on James Island Friday night.More >>
Matt Heath is no longer the head baseball coach at the College of Charleston.More >>
College of Charleston students braved the rain on Friday to wrap up a project where they worked with archaeologists to excavate a trench used in the Revolutionary War.More >>
Crews were able to rescue two people from the oyster bed in Sewee Bay in Awendaw.More >>