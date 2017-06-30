Emergency crews responding to water rescue in Awendaw

Emergency crews are responding to a reported auto pedestrian accident on James Island Friday night.More >>
Emergency crews are responding to a water rescue in Charleston County Friday night.
Starting July 1, the South Carolina gas tax will take effect, and you're going to notice at the pump, DMV, and when purchasing a new car.
Matt Heath is no longer the head baseball coach at the College of Charleston.
College of Charleston students braved the rain on Friday to wrap up a project where they worked with archaeologists to excavate a trench used in the Revolutionary War.
