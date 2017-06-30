Quantcast

Emergency crews responding to water rescue in Awendaw

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Emergency crews are responding to a water rescue in Awendaw Friday night. 

Officials with the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District say crews are at the Garris Boat Landing off of Bulls Island Road for a water craft in distress at Sewee Bay. 

Authorities say Charleston County Rescue is responding to the scene to assist. 

