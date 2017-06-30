Serious injuries involved in auto pedestrian accident on James Island

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office says there are serious injuries involved following an auto pedestrian accident on James Island Friday night.

The incident is in the area of the of Folly Road and Battery Island Drive.

Emergency officials say police, fire and EMS are responding.

Traffic is moving slowly in the area.

Family members, who are on the scene, said the victim has since been transported to the hospital.

Pedestrian is at the hospital after being hit by a car on Folly Road, family at the scene. #chsnews pic.twitter.com/IuDBdj5KfK — Alexis Simmons (@AlexisLive5) July 1, 2017

