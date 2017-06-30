RiverDogs shutout GreenJackets

All the action came in the first two innings as the Charleston RiverDogs took a 2-0 lead from the start and never looked back as they topped the Augusta GreenJackets 2-0 in front of 4,811 fans at Joe Riley Park on Friday night.

With the win, the RiverDogs (40-38, 6-2) follow up their best road trip of the season to improve to 6-2 with a 1.5 game lead over the Asheville Tourists in the Southern Division second half standings. Charleston picked up their sixth shutout victory of the year, their fourth in the month of June as Charleston pitching finishes with the best staff ERA in the month.

Augusta's (27-47, 4-5) starter Melvin Adon (1-8, 4.08) had a rough first walking in two runs with the bases loaded, but blanked the RiverDogs for the next five. Shortstop Hoy Jun Park reached on a leadoff single then second baseman Diego Castillo reached on a fielder’s choice. A single and an error by Adon loaded the bases. Catcher Donny Sands walked to score Castillo, then first baseman Brandon Wagner also walked to score centerfielder Blake Rutherford for the only runs in the ball game.

The GreenJackets had there opportunities as well in the first two innings. They had the bases loaded against Charleston's starter Brian Keller (6-5, 3.29) but the Germantown Wisc. native shut them down with two strikeouts and a line out. In the second inning, Augusta had runners on second and third with just one out but again ran into trouble against Keller as he got a ground out and a strikeout to end Augusta's hopes.

Adon and the Augusta bullpen sent down 14 RiverDogs in a row after the second inning until Mandy Alvarez waked with one out in the seventh and designated hitter Ben Ruta followed with a single.

Charleston's bullpen blanketed the GreenJackets through 3.2 innings of work from David Sosebee, Trevor Lane and Garrett Mundell who capped off his eighth save of the season. The relief staff now hold a 1.90 ERA this season

Charleston and Augusta each collected just four hits apiece, tying the lowest mark for combined hits in a RiverDogs game this season.



