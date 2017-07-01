Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (6/30)

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 3-5 with a double (14), a grand slam, 6 RBI and 3 runs scored in a 13-4 win over Houston. The Holly Hill native is batting .261 with 15 HR's and 40 RBI.

Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 1-3 with a HR, 3 RBI, a run scored and 2 walks in a 7-4 loss to Boston. The Stratford alum is batting .297 with 22 HR's and 52 RBI

National League

Matt Wieters, C, Washington Nationals - Did not play in an 8-1 loss to St. Louis. The Stratford alum is batting .248 with 7 HR's and 31 RBI

AAA

International League

Asher Wojciechowski, SP, Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds) - Pitched 1 inning giving up 1 hit, 0 runs in a 6-5 loss to Indianapolis. The Beaufort alum is 2-0 with a 2.05 ERA and 35 K's in 29.2 innings in AAA. He's 1-1 with a 6.75 ERA and 18 K's in 21.1 innings in the majors.

AA

Southern League

Nick Ciuffo, C, Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) - 0-4 with a K in a 9-4 loss to Pensacola. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .218 with 4 HR's and 16 RBI.

High-A

Florida State League

James Reeves, SP, Tampa Yankees (New York Yankees) - Did not pitch a 3-2 loss to Clearwater. The Ashley Ridge alum is 0-0 with 2 holds, 1 save, a 3.68 ERA and 15 K's in 13.2 innings.