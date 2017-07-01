Savannah highway reopens after fatal accident

Savannah Highway is back open after a deadly crash early Saturday morning. Charleston County Sheriff's officials say at 12:30 a.m. there was a incident with multiple vehicles and injuries. At least one person has died according to officials.

The accident happened on the 8000 block of Savannah highway near Highway 174 in Adams Run.

Savannah Highway was shut down for several hours but later reopened after crews cleared the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.