One transported to hospital after near-drowning on Sullivan's Island

Charleston County Rescue Crews along with Sullivan's Island Fire and Police responded to a reported drowning just after 2 p.m., according to dispatch.

Two people were in trouble at a sandbar at Station 28, according to Sullivan's Island Fire Chief Anthony Stith.

Both swimmers were found, and one was transported to the hospital.

Stith wants to remind beachgoers to watch the tides on, and near sandbars.

