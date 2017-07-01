Moncks Corner man pleads guilty to federal narcotics, firearms charges

United States Attorney Beth Drake stated Friday that a Moncks Corner man pleaded guilty to federal narcotics and firearm charges.

Joshua Frederick Davis, 31, has entered a guilty plea in federal court to two counts of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possession of firearms by a convicted felon, according to Nick Bianchi, Assistant U.S. Attorney.

United States District Judge Richard M. Gergel accepted the guilty plea and will impose sentence after he has reviewed the presentence report which will be prepared by the U.S. Probation Office.

Evidence presented at the change of plea hearing established that on December 28, 2015, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Davis. During the stop, officers conducted a probable cause search of the defendant and located 96 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 19 grams of crack cocaine and 12 grams of cocaine in Davis’ pants.

Deputies then executed a search warrant at Davis’ residence, where they found over 500 grams of crystal methamphetamine and two firearms in Davis’ bedroom, Bianchi said.

On February 8, 2016, the Goose Creek Police Department conducted a lawful traffic stop on Davis. After placing Davis under arrest for a small amount of crystal methamphetamine found in his vehicle, officers recovered 25 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 10 grams of crack cocaine and 2 grams of cocaine from Davis’ pants, Bianchi said.

The maximum penalty is life imprisonment and/or a fine of $4,000,000, according to Drake.

"Working with our federal partners, we have been able to surgically remove serious offenders from the community. The case against Joshua Frederick Davis yet another example of how this process works & Berkeley County is a safer place today because of these initiatives," Sheriff Duane Lewis stated.

The case was investigated by agents of the Drug Enforcement Administration, Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, Moncks Corner Police Department and Goose Creek Police Department.

Assistant United States Attorney Nick Bianchi of the Charleston office is prosecuting the case.

