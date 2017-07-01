Lanes reopened on Ladson Rd. after accident involving motorcycle

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office are investigating a collision involving a motorcycle, according to their Twitter.

The accident was at the intersection of Lincolnville and Ladson Roads, and closed one lane for an hour.

Minor injuries were reported, according to the tweet.

?? Deps working a collision involving a motorcycle at Lincolnville Rd/Ladson Rd. Minor injuries. One lane shut down on Ladson Rd. #chstrfc — ChasCoSheriff (@ChasCoSheriff) July 1, 2017

