Lanes reopened on Ladson Rd. after accident involving motorcycle

By Carli Drayton, Digital Content Producer
LADSON, SC (WCSC) -

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office are investigating a collision involving a motorcycle, according to their Twitter.

The accident was at the intersection of Lincolnville and Ladson Roads, and closed one lane for an hour.

Minor injuries were reported, according to the tweet.

