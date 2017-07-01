Cottageville PD name suspect in grand larceny case

The Cottageville Police Department is seeking the public's help to find a wanted man in connection with a grand larceny case.

Cottageville Police are searching for David Brent Mayes, 27, of Cottageville.

On June 8, officers with the Cottageville Police Department were dispatched to a home for a burglary and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Major Lovelace headed the investigation and was able to quickly name possible suspects and through diligent efforts was able to locate them.

A joint operation Directed by Major Lovelace consisting of officers with the Cottageville Police Department and the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office was able to apprehend Hallie Blocker, of Islandton, without incident at a residence located in the unincorporated area of Walterboro.

“It’s through cooperation between the Cottageville Police Department and the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office that we have located and apprehended Hallie Blocker and warrants have been issued for David Mays. Its cooperation such as this between our two agencies that benefit the people of Cottageville and Colleton County," Chief Jeffery Cook of the Cottageville Police Department said.

Mayes is 6"03 and weighs 185 pounds. Mayes is described as having tattoos on his left arm, right arm, and chest

Mayes was last seen in a black in color early 2000s model Dodge Dakota pickup with Kentucky state vehicle tags. Mays is to be considered armed and extremely dangerous.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.