Practice firework safety, be mindful of neighbors

As the Fourth of July approaches people are flocking to buy fireworks.

With all the firework celebrations are going on it's also important to be safe and be mindful of your neighbors.

Between June 20th and July 20th an average of 230 people a day go the emergency room with fireworks-related injuries, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The operator of the TNT Fireworks stand in Summerville on Bacon's Bridge Road, Robert Zdenek, says it's important to read the directions on the fireworks packaging.

"It's a big time of the year, it's America's birthday," Zdenek.

The commission recommends that you keep sparklers at arms length and never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully.

You should also keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of a fire or other mishap.

Travis Daniels purchased fireworks for his family.

"Soon as we light them up, we just run," Daniels said.

You should also be mindful of your neighbors when lighting fireworks and consider those with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. Rob is a veteran and knows the impact that fireworks can have.

"Some of the loud fireworks the loud booms and all brings triggers of things back for people who have been overseas and different wars," Zdenek said. "It's very stressful for them this time of the year that's why we recommend, if you have neighbors invite them to your party or let them know you will be shooting fireworks so they can be aware of it so they are not startled."

For more firework safety tips and information visit here: https://www.cpsc.gov/Safety-Education/Safety-Education-Centers/Fireworks.

