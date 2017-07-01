Quantcast

Officials: One deceased, one injured in single-vehicle wreck on Hwy. 17

By Carli Drayton, Digital Content Producer
AWENDAW, SC (WCSC) -

Crews with the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District are on scene of a fatal wreck, according to their Twitter.

One person is deceased and one person was transported to a hospital, officials say.

The wreck is in the 12000 block of North Highway 17, in Awendaw.

Officials described the incident as being a rollover crash with a possible ejection.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

