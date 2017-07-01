Officials: One deceased, one injured in single-vehicle wreck on Hwy. 17

Crews with the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District are on scene of a fatal wreck, according to their Twitter.More >>
Both swimmers were found, and one was transported to the hospital.More >>
Starting July 1, the South Carolina gas tax will take effect, and you’re going to notice at the pump, DMV, and when purchasing a new car.More >>
Southeastern Grocers and their Bi-Lo, Harvey and Winn Dixie Stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Louisiana, North Carolina, and South Carolina are participating in a charity fundraiser for war warriors. All profits from the Fourth of July will be donated to Hope for the Warriors, Southeastern Grocers says.More >>
As the Fourth of July approaches people are flocking to buy fireworks.More >>
