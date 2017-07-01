Officials: One deceased, one injured in single-vehicle wreck on Hwy. 17

Crews with the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District are on scene of a fatal wreck, according to their Twitter.

One person is deceased and one person was transported to a hospital, officials say.

The wreck is in the 12000 block of North Highway 17, in Awendaw.

Officials described the incident as being a rollover crash with a possible ejection.

The vehicle incident at the 12000 block of N Hwy 17 has two victims, one is fatal. Please avoid this area if possible. — AMCFD-PIO (@AMCFD) July 2, 2017

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

