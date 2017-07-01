Deputies: One killed, one injured in single-vehicle wreck on Hwy. 17

Charleston County deputies are investigating a single vehicle fatal collision that occurred just before 9 p.m. on Saturday.

While traveling north on Highway 17, the driver of a Saturn lost control of the vehicle, deputies say.

The vehicle crossed into the center median where it flipped over and stopped in the southbound lane of Highway 17.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries.

EMS transported the passenger to MUSC with minor injuries.

Investigators believe speed was a factor in the collision.

This incident is still under investigation by the sheriff’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit and the Charleston County Coroner’s Office.

The vehicle incident at the 12000 block of N Hwy 17 has two victims, one is fatal. Please avoid this area if possible. — AMCFD-PIO (@AMCFD) July 2, 2017

