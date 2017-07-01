Bi-Lo, Southeastern Grocers stores to participate in charity fundraiser for War Warriors

Southeastern Grocers and their Bi-Lo, Harvey and Winn-Dixie Stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Louisiana, North Carolina, and South Carolina are participating in a charity fundraiser for war warriors.

All profits from the Fourth of July will be donated to Hope for the Warriors, Southeastern Grocers says.

Hope For The Warriors is a national nonprofit organization that restores self, family, and hope for post-9/11 service members, their families, and families of the fallen. A group of military wives founded the organization in 2006.

During the #AllForHonor campaign customers can show their support by purchasing a Dedication Card and displaying it on the Wall of Honor in one of the stores or by making a donation below.

Hope For The Warriors believes that those touched by military service can succeed at home by restoring their sense of self, family and hope. Nationally, Hope For The Warriors provides comprehensive support programs for service members, veterans and military families that are focused on transition, health and wellness, peer engagement and connection to community resources.

For more information, visit http://www.hopeforthewarriors.org/.

