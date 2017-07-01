RiverDogs offense erupts for 11-4 victory

Charleston’s offense exploded as the RiverDogs downed the Augusta GreenJackets 11-4 to score at least 11 runs for the third time in the last four games with a win on Saturday night at Joe Riley Park in front of 3,528 fans.

Charleston (41-38, 7-2) continues to lead the Southern Division with at least a 1.5 game lead over the Asheville Tourists and has tied a season high four-game winning streak for the fourth time this season. Eight of nine RiverDogs collected hits in the way as Charleston claimed their fifth straight win over the Giants’ affiliate.

Right fielder Isiah Gilliam and first baseman Mandy Alvarez each collected three RBI while third baseman Chris Hess nabbed his first hit as a RiverDog with a two RBI triple.

Augusta lefty Caleb Baragar (2-6, 5.00) struggled right away in the first inning, allowing the RiverDogs to jump out to a 4-0 lead. Center fielder Blake Rutherford reached on a fielder’s choice and came into score from an RBI single off the bat of catcher Donny Sands. Gilliam plated another run with a rocket double to left field. Alvarez brought in Gilliam and Sands for two of his three RBI with a single to right field.

The GreenJackets (27-48, 4-6) got to RiverDogs starter Austin DeCarr in the fourth inning. Shortstop Michael Bernal brought in two runs with an RBI single to right and center fielder Ashford Fulmer brought in the third with a single to left, making it 4-3.

Charleston broke the game wide open in the fifth, plating five in the frame to make it 9-3. Sands collected his second RBI of the game with a double that got the scoring going. Alvarez got his third RBI of the night with a run-scoring single and Hess, the career triples leader at the University of Rhode Island (19) and a 2017 draftee, roped a two out triple to left for his first Class A knock that drove in two.

The RiverDogs added insurance in the sixth. Rutherford and Florial reached to lead off the inning and were brought in by a RBI double from Gilliam.

DeCarr went just 3.1 innings, allowing a season-high five walks while striking out just one. Adonis Rosa (2-2) got the win as he came in for relief and worked 3.2 innings allowing one run on three hits with four strikeouts. Phillip Diehl closed out the final two innings allowing no hits and four strikeouts.

Baragar's struggles against the RiverDogs continued as he allowed nine runs, adding to his season total of 24 allowed to Charleston hitting in three starts this year.



-per Charleston RiverDogs