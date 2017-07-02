Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (7/1)

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 2-4 with a walk and a run scored in a 7-6 loss to Houston. The Holly Hill native is batting .265 with 15 HR's and 40 RBI.

Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 2-4 with a K in a 7-1 loss to Boston. The Stratford alum is batting .300 with 22 HR's and 52 RBI

National League

Matt Wieters, C, Washington Nationals - 0-3 with a K in a 2-1 loss to St. Louis. The Stratford alum is batting .245 with 7 HR's and 31 RBI

AAA

International League

Asher Wojciechowski, SP, Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds) - Did not pitch in an 8-2 loss to Indianapolis. The Beaufort alum is 2-0 with a 2.05 ERA and 35 K's in 29.2 innings in AAA. He's 1-1 with a 6.75 ERA and 18 K's in 21.1 innings in the majors.

AA

Southern League

Nick Ciuffo, C, Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) - 1-5 with a run scored and a K in a 10-8 win over Pensacola. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .218 with 4 HR's and 16 RBI.

High-A

Florida State League

James Reeves, SP, Tampa Yankees (New York Yankees) - Did not pitch a 3-2 loss to Clearwater. The Ashley Ridge alum is 0-0 with 2 holds, 1 save, a 3.68 ERA and 15 K's in 13.2 innings.

Rookie League

Arizona League

Malcolm Van Buren, SP, AZL Royals (Kansas City Royals) - Did not pitch in a 3-2 loss to AZL Diamondbacks. The Hanahan alum is 0-0 with an 18.00 ERA in 1 inning.