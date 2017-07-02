Fatal overnight shooting in North Charleston

A fatal shooting in North Charleston is currently under investigation.

Occurring shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday morning, officers responded to shots fired at the corner of East Surrey Drive and Accabee Road.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers observed a blue Hyundai Elantra that had crashed into the fence of a residence in the 2700 block of South Surrey Drive.

A 22-year-old male victim was found lying on the ground next to the vehicle and suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to MUSC, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators received information that the victim had left a party at on South Surrey Drive prior to the shooting.

The investigation is currently ongoing and we will update you as soon as we gather more information.

