Police investigating fatal weekend shooting in North Charleston

North Charleston Police are investigating a fatal early-morning shooting Sunday that killed a 22-year-old.

McGill Cason, of North Charleston, died at 3:18 a.m. at MUSC from his injuries, according to Charleston County Deputy Coroner Dottie Lindsay.

Officers responded to shots fired at the corner of East Surrey Drive and Accabee Road.

According to police, officers saw a blue Hyundai Elantra that had crashed into the fence of a residence in the 2700 block of South Surrey Drive.

People who live at the home say they thought the gunshots were fireworks at first. They say a bullet hit their window, but they all remained safe inside.

The victim was found on the ground with a gunshot wound next to the car.

He was taken to MUSC, where he later died.

Investigators received information that the victim had left a party on the same road prior to the shooting.

Police have not identified any suspects. It is not clear where the shots came from or if the victim was driving during the shooting.

