Former Gamecock, NFL punter Max Runager dies

The University of South Carolina mourns the loss of former Gamecock great, Max Runager, who passed away on Friday. Runager was 61 years old.

Runager, who starred at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School, was an outstanding punter for coach Jim Carlen's teams of the late 1970s and was voted to Carolina's all-time team in 1992. He punted in the NFL from 1979-1989 for Philadelphia, San Francisco and Cleveland, including for two Super Bowl teams - the Eagles in 1980 and the 49ers in 1984.

A 2007 inductee into the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame, 2013 inductee into the USC Athletic Hall of Fame and an SEC Football Legends pick also in 2013, Runager is described as “arguably the best punter in Carolina football history.”

Funeral services will be announced at a later date by Dukes Harley Funeral Home, Orangeburg, SC.

He is survived by his parents, Geb and Nancy Runager, and his three sons, Kolby, Kramer, and Tyler. He is also survived by three brothers and one sister, Mike, Pat, Clark, and Jane.



-per USC Athletics