Goose Creek-native Justin Smoak named to A.L. All-Star team

By Chris Obarski, Sports Anchor
Courtesy: Blue Jays Courtesy: Blue Jays

Former Stratford Knight and South Carolina Gamecock product Justin Smoak is on the American League All-Star team for the first time in his career. The rosters were announced Sunday night.

Smoak will start at first base for the American League.

He's having a career year for the Toronto Blue Jays. He has belted 22 home runs and is batting .303.

The All-Star game is July 11th in Miami.

