Goose Creek-native Justin Smoak named to A.L. All-Star team

Former Stratford Knight and South Carolina Gamecock product Justin Smoak is on the American League All-Star team for the first time in his career. The rosters were announced Sunday night.
Smoak will start at first base for the American League.
He's having a career year for the Toronto Blue Jays. He has belted 22 home runs and is batting .303.
The All-Star game is July 11th in Miami.
2126 Charlie Hall Boulevard
Charleston SC 29407
(843) 402-5555
publicfile@live5news.com
(843) 402-5555EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.