RiverDogs lose big to GreenJackets

Looking for redemption after getting pummeled by Charleston the night before, Augusta cruised past the RiverDogs 11-0 to snap Charleston’s four-game winning streak on Sunday night in front of 4,006 fans at Joe Riley Park.

The RiverDogs (41-39, 7-3) were shut out for just the fifth time this season at home as they surrendered a season-high 11 runs on a season-high tying 16 hits. Despite collecting a season-low two hits from their own bats, Charleston remains in first by 1.5 games as Asheville fell to the Greensboro.

Augusta lefty Domenic Mazza (5-6, 3.11) was electric, allowing two hits in the first two innings before sending down the next 22 batters to end the ballgame as he tossed his second complete game of the season since turning in a nine-inning perfect game on April 25 in Lexington, the first in the South Atlantic League’s history. The UC Santa Barbara product struck out five without a walk.

Much like Charleston did in the previous two games, Augusta (28-48, 5-6) jumped out to a quick lead in the first frame. Center fielder Ashford Fulmer collected his first of four hits to lead off the inning then scored on a RBI ground out from second baseman Kelvin Beltre. RiverDogs starter Nick Green's (4-6, 3.95) first inning continued to go downhill from there as a balk was called to bring in the second run.

Augusta tagged Green for two more in the next inning. Third baseman Michael Bernal led off with a doubled then designated hitter Johneshwy Fargas singled to put runners at the corners. Fulmer hit his first of two doubles that scored both runs making it 4-0.

The GreenJackets broke it wide open in the fifth. Seven runs crossed the plate on six hits, making it 11-0. Green surrendered three singles loading the bases to start the inning. Shortstop Brandon Van Horn and Bernal knocked two more singles brining in two runs. Fulmer got his third hit of the game with a two RBI single. All total, the GreenJackets sent 12 men to the plate that inning to complete the barrage.

Matt Frawley and Hobie Harris came in for relief of Green and worked five total innings. Frawley was charged with three runs, none being earned in his two innings of work. Harris worked the final two innings surrendering one hit and four strikeouts.

Green suffered the loss for Charleston as he went just four innings, allowing a season-high eight runs on 11 hits.



-per Charleston RiverDogs