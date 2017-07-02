Former Clemson golfer Kyle Stanley wins on PGA Tour

POTOMAC, Md. (AP) - Kyle Stanley got up-and-down for par from just over the 18th green to win the Quicken Loans National on the first hole of a playoff with Charles Howell III on Sunday.



On a chaotic final day at TPC Potomac that included a 5-minute delay for a pop-up storm, Stanley and Howell finished at 7-under 273 after matching final-round 4-under 66s. Howell had a 21-foot putt to win on the final hole of regulation that rolled over the left edge of the cup.



In the playoff, both missed the fairway and the green. Howell's chip came up short and he missed the 11-foot par putt. Stanley chipped to 5 feet and pumped his fist as the putt dropped.



It was the second career victory for Stanley, who had struggled following his 2012 win at the Phoenix Open.

