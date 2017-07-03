Quantcast

Dispatchers: Early-morning traffic stop leads to chase

LINCOLNVILLE, SC (WCSC) -

A traffic stop in the Lincolnville area led to a chase early Monday morning, dispatchers said.

The incident happened at approximately 3 a.m. near Ladson and Hamburg Roads.

There are no details on whether the driver was apprehended. No injuries have been reported. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

