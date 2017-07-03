Quantcast

Daniel Island prepares for annual community parade

DANIEL ISLAND, SC (WCSC) -

Daniel Island will hold its annual community parade and fireworks show Monday, July 3.

The parade begins at 5 p.m. in front of Bishop England High and ends in Smythe Park. 

Following the parade, there will be back to back concerts in Smythe Park. 

Around 9:15 fireworks with shoot off, lighting the sky above a Smythe Lake.

Daniel Island's goal is to be the most patriotic town in the U.S. 

