Daniel Island prepares for annual community parade

Daniel Island will hold its annual community parade and fireworks show Monday, July 3.

The parade begins at 5 p.m. in front of Bishop England High and ends in Smythe Park.

Following the parade, there will be back to back concerts in Smythe Park.

Around 9:15 fireworks with shoot off, lighting the sky above a Smythe Lake.

Daniel Island's goal is to be the most patriotic town in the U.S.



