Sanford to hold 'office hours' in Mt. Pleasant Monday morning

By Patrick Phillips, Digital Content Manager
U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford. (Source: Live 5) U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford. (Source: Live 5)
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) -

U.S. Congressman Mark Sanford will be available to meet with constituents in the Lowcountry Monday.

Sanford is holding what he calls his "neighborhood office hours" at the Publix on Park West Boulevard in Mount Pleasant.

Anyone who would like to speak with the congressman can do so beginning at 8 a.m.

