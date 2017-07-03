Quantcast

Officials investigating Colleton Co. house fire - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Officials investigating Colleton Co. house fire

By Landon Boozer, News Content Specialist
Connect
Source: AP Source: AP
COTTAGEVILLE, SC (WCSC) -

Colleton County fire officials are investigating a fire that occurred at a Cottageville home.

Crews were called to Jenkins Club Road in response to the house fire Saturday morning.

Officials say by the time they arrived on the scene, the flames had already burned through the roof.

No one was home at the time and no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly