Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (7/2)

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 0-5 with 2 K's in an 8-1 loss to Houston. The Holly Hill native is batting .260 with 15 HR's and 40 RBI.

Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 2-4 with a double (11) and a run scored in a 15-1 loss to Boston. The Stratford alum was also named to his 1st All-Star game as a starter at 1st base. He is batting .303 with 22 HR's and 52 RBI

National League

Matt Wieters, C, Washington Nationals - 1-5 with a double (13), a run scored and K in a 7-2 win over St. Louis. The Stratford alum is batting .244 with 7 HR's and 31 RBI

Asher Wojciechowski, SP, Cincinnati Reds - Was recalled to the majors on Sunday morning and did not pitch in a 6-2 loss to the Cubs. The Beaufort alum is 1-1 with a 6.75 ERA and 18 K's in 21.1 innings in the majors. He's 2-0 with a 2.05 ERA and 35 K's in 29.2 innings in AAA.

AA

Southern League

Nick Ciuffo, C, Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) - Did not play in a 3-2 loss to Pensacola. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .218 with 4 HR's and 16 RBI.

High-A

Florida State League

James Reeves, SP, Tampa Yankees (New York Yankees) - Did not pitch a 3-0 win over Clearwater. The Ashley Ridge alum is 0-0 with 2 holds, 1 save, a 3.68 ERA and 15 K's in 14.2 innings.

Rookie League

Arizona League

Malcolm Van Buren, SP, AZL Royals (Kansas City Royals) - Did not pitch in a 12-9 win over AZL Mariners. The Hanahan alum is 0-0 with an 18.00 ERA in 1 inning.