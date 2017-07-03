Fourth of July celebrations planned across the Lowcountry

The Lowcountry is celebrating the Fourth of July with several activities Tuesday.

Here is a sampling of the scheduled events:

Mount Pleasant

Runners can take part in the Firecracker 5K at the I'On Club.

Competitive runners, families and kids are welcome to take part.

There are awards for the top male and top female as well as first, second and third places for various age groups.

The event will take place rain or shine, organizers say.

Packet pickup takes place Monday between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. at the I'On Club or on the morning of the race.

Click here for more information or to register.

North Charleston

The City of North Charleston will host its annual Fourth of July Celebration at Riverfront Park.

This year’s event features exciting musical guests, children activities, food trucks, craft vendors, and the Lowcountry's largest Fourth of July fireworks show, organizers say.

The Festival is presented free of charge to the public with all general admission for attendees. Guests attending the Festival are invited to bring lawn chairs and blankets, as there is no seating provided.

Children activities are available free of charge, including inflatable jump castles, games, the play area, the giant sandbox, and the water fountain.

The front gates off Everglades Avenue open at 3 p.m.

Summerville

Summerville hosts its annual Red, White and Blue on the Green Celebration.

The event features a Kids area, live music, food vendors and a flyover the the 315th Airlift Wing from Joint Base Charleston.

The party begins at 5:30 p.m. at Gahagan Park.

Click here for more information.

Aquarium

The South Carolina Aquarium will welcome guests for the Sea Stars and Stripes celebration from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The event will feature tasty American fare, the Aquarium experience, and an amazing view of the fireworks show over the Charleston Harbor.

Prices are $60 for adults, $55 for member adults; $30 for children, $25 for member children. Children two and under are admitted free.

Please bring your own chairs and blankets and no personal coolers will be allowed.

Folly Beach

Folly Beach will host its annual celebration at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

There is no cost for admission.

The annual Patriots Point celebration begins Tuesday at 4 p.m. with a fireworks show planned for 9 p.m.

Patriot's Point

Motorists can pay $10 per vehicle to park in Mount Pleasant to catch one of the biggest fireworks displays.

