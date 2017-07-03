FIRST ALERT WEATHER: National Hurricane Center monitoring disturbance in Atlantic

A broad area of low pressure off the African coast could become the next tropical system within five days.

The area, located about 650 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, captured the attention of meteorologists at the National Hurricane Center. They say it has a 70 percent chance of forming into a tropical depression over the next five days, but only a 20 percent chance within 48 hours.

Meteorologists say environmental conditions are expected to become more conducive for development.

The disturbance is expected to begin moving west-northwest by Tuesday or Wednesday and should continue moving in that direction for the remainder of the week.

Meteorologist Joey Sovine said it is far too early to tell whether the system will develop into a threat for the United States.

